Times up for remaining Shop ‘n Save stores

KIRKWOOD, MO – It's final closing time for one of the region's most popular spots to shop. Shop ‘n Save opened in 1979 and Sunday night the stores are shutting down.

It was an end of an era for local grocery shoppers in Kirkwood, as the Shop ‘n Save grocery chain is no more.

Several Shop ‘n Save locations are having liquidation sales. They’re selling off fixtures, furniture, and equipment.

If they aren’t sold to another buyer by Monday, November 19. Those locations are in Belleville, Cahokia, Granite City, Jerseyville, Ballwin. Ellisville, Ferguson, two in stores in Florissant, High Ridge, Kirkwood and the stores on Chippewa, Louis and Clark Boulevard, and Watson Road.

Shop ‘n Save sold 19 of its stores to Schnucks earlier this year and have been selling off stock and furnishings in the dozen-plus remaining stores since.

The grocery had been part of the St. Louis market since 1979 and had employed nearly 3,000 workers.

Schnucks now has 118 stores.