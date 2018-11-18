Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car
Closings: Schools, churches, day-cares and businesses
Download KPLR’s updated weather app for customized alerts and weather conditions

TBI: Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy arrested

Posted 4:49 pm, November 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:48PM, November 18, 2018

The suspect in the rape of a young child in Lawrenceburg has been added to the Top Ten Most Wanted of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation list.

Lawrenceburg, TN (WSMV) — The Lawrence County man accused of raping a 16-month-old boy earlier this month has been arrested after he was put on the TBI’s Most Wanted list earlier this week.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, is wanted for aggravated rape of a child. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

TBI officials tweeted Sunday that Porter was located and captured by law enforcement in Scottsboro, Alabama.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

The victim is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nashville.

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

By Kara Apel