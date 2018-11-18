On Sunday Sports Extra, Prep football expert Jim Powers joined Rich Gould on Sunday Sports Extra to break down the high school state finals and semifinals to be played Thanksgiving weekend.
Sunday Sports Extra: High School state semifinals and finals
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Blues broadcaster Joey Vitale
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Prep High School Football
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Deer hunting season
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Earl Austin, Jr. on Mizzou and Billiken basketball
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Schutt Sports discusses safety improvements of football helmets
-
-
Sunday Sports Extra: SLU Women’s Soccer
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Belleville West vs. Belleville East
-
Sunday Sports Extra: Ron Jacober
-
Bommarito Game of the Week: Ritenour vs. Hazelwood Central
-
Homecoming queen boots game-winning extra point
-
-
Under Friday night lights, Georgia high school ‘played from the heart’ to win first game since teammate’s death
-
Naomi Osaka upsets Serena Williams in controversial US Open final
-
Thursday night lights the new norm due to ref shortage