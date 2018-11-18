Jingle Bell Run to raise awareness and funds for arthritis research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Despite the cold early Sunday morning there was a great turn out at the 44th Annual Jingle Bell Run Sunday morning.

The Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run started at 8 a.m. at the Lamborghini Gold Coast Athletic Coast. The run is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit while raising funds and awareness to cure America’s #1 cause of disability.

The run is one of the most spirited fun runs in the nation. Participants wore their most festive holiday costumes or ugly Christmas sweaters and tied bells to their shoes, creating a chorus of jingles as they ran or walked the course.

Health experts nearly 40 million people in the United States are affected by arthritis, including a quarter million children.