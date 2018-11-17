× Four injured in separate shootings on Friday night

ST. LOUIS – Four people were injured Friday night in four separate shootings.

At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, a male in his 30’s was shot in the arm at Union and Page. According to police, he was not giving them any details on what happened and there is no further information at this time.

Then at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a man arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck and thumb. Police have told us that the incident occurred in 9000 block of Newby and his condition is stable.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Friday, another man arrived to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at North Broadway and Riverway. There is no further information at this time.

Another man who was suffering a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle at around 9:20 p.m. Friday. The incident was reported to have occurred at Northcrest Lane and McLaren. There is no further information at this time on this incident as well.