× Weather Kid of the Week: Hailey Ott

ST. LOUIS – Hailey Ott is a 7th grader at Crystal City Middle school. According to her mother, Hailey reads many weather-related books and educational shows. For Christmas, her parents even bought her a weather station so she can forecast on her own! Hailey is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.