Long awaited Loop Trolley finally on the move

ST. LOUIS – The Loop Trolley is finally rolling down the tracks, but the first day of operation did not go completely smooth.

The two trolleys did not travel the entire 2.2 miles of track. They stopped and turned around before making it into the western part of The Loop where many of the restaurants and entertainment venues are located.

“I think that they will get it worked out eventually,” said Robert Burkins, a trolley passenger.

The project cost about $51 million and there were many delays.

“Yeah, beginning to wonder if it was ever really going to happen,” said Linda Roswit, another trolley customer.

“I think it will be worth I think it will be a big tourist attraction,” said another passenger, Bill Roswit.

The man who owns a business that the trolley passes by says that he thinks the trolley will bring him more customers.

When the driver of the trolley gets to the end of the line, he picks up his seat and walks to the other end of the car and begins operating the vehicle in the other direction. The transportation system brings back memories for some people.

“Yes, it does. From the 1950`s you rode the trolley to high school. Yes, I did,” said Carolyn Hanna, a customer.

A third back up trolley is currently being built in Iowa.