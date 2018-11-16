62nd Annual Old Newsboys Day fundraiser for children’s charities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Its Old Newsboys Days which means you are going to see hundreds of volunteers out on streets corners spellings newspapers 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Old Newsboys as a nonprofit that has raised millions of dollars for children`s charities in our area. The group has fundraising events throughout the year, but once a year they raise money by selling a special edition of the newspaper on street corners.

Old Newsboys was started in 1957 when the Globe-Democrat called citizens to join in a fundraising campaign for children. Since then the tradition is still strong in St. Louis.

The newspaper you pick up today will be filled with articles written by high schoolers about the nonprofits that receive money from all Newsboys.

You can also donate online at oldnewsboysday.org.