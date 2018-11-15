× Unattended turkey fryer causes $20,000 in damages to garage

Racine, WI (WDJT) — An unattended turkey fryer left in a garage is the cause of a costly garage fire in Racine.

The Racine Fire Department was called to the 2300 block of Blaine Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene to a fully-involved garage fire which they were able to quickly bring under control.

The garage and all contents, valued at $20,000, are a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The Racine Fire Department would like to remind everyone that these fryers should never be used on wooden decks or inside any building. If the general public uses this type of fryer, they should only be used on non-combustible surfaces and at least 10 feet from any buildings and any other combustible products.