Southwest flight clips another plane's wing at St. Louis Airport

ST. LOUIS – The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation regarding an incident concerning two commercial airliners that came in contact with each other at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

“We were fully boarded and then heard a little boom,” said Nathaniel Jensen, a passenger on the WOW jet.

A Southwest plane, which had just arrived from Kansas City, was taxiing to its gate when it clipped the wing of the WOW Aircraft, which was destined for Iceland.

The accident happened Thursday around 4:15 p.m.

“We felt a jolt and we thought the plane hit the brakes real hard,” said Tim Blythe, who was aboard the Southwest plane.

No one was injured in the incident.

“We’re coming up to the gate and we stop pretty quick and then the gentleman that was over by the window said we just hit the wing on the WOW plane,” said Southwest passenger Diana Herberts.

Photos from passengers provided an up-close look at the damage. It appeared the wing on the Southwest jet sliced right into the wing of the WOW plane.

“The wings are major league damaged,” Herberts said. “They’re not going anywhere.”

Southwest said it will have its jet inspected. WOW passengers said the airline offered them hotel rooms and that it plans to fly in another plane for travel to Iceland on Friday.

She said, “If you’re going to be in an airplane crash, on the ground is the best way to have that experience,” said Sarah Frey, who was on the WOW plane.

On Thursday night, a WOW passenger said the airline notified him that the flight for Iceland will leave Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Two Southwest passengers said it appeared the jet was in inside its parking space at the gate and the WOW aircraft was not.