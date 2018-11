Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Some work to clear the snow, while others play in it.

Several grade schools had a snow day. Some kids used the opportunity to build a snowman. Other kids in the neighborhood got together to build a fort.

But college students over at SIUE had to clean off their cars to make their way to class in spite of the snow.

According to the National Weather Service, Edwardsville got 6-1/2 inches snow but most of the major roads and side streets were cleared off.