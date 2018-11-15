More snow expected through Thursday afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The snow is here. Accumulations of 4" to 6" inches are on the ground in an area stretching from Rolla, Missouri to Springfield, Illinois. Now, there appears to be more of the white stuff in St. Louis' forecast.

Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that the snow will continue to fall Thursday morning. The precipitation should be tapering off from west to east this afternoon.

Storm totals for Metropolitan St. Louis will be in the 4” to 8” range. Temperatures will hover in the upper 20's to lower 30's until the snow ends this afternoon. Winds are light, so not much blowing or drifting is expected.

Tonight, clearing skies and cold with temperatures dipping into the 20's. Warmer air is on the way for Friday.

