Metro security study bemoans lack of police, coordination

ST. LOUIS – Some of the recommendations from the $375,000 security study of Metro Transit were released Thursday.

Representatives of transit agencies from four other cities (Portland, Sacramento, Minneapolis-St. Paul, and Washington DC) came to St. Louis to examine the problems with the region’s transit system.

One problem mentioned in the study was the lack of officers on the MetroLink trains. The study said police agencies in charge of providing security on MetroLink need better coordination.

Metro said it's already started working to implement some of the recommendations in the study.

The final report is due out in January.