Drivers slide on slushy roads during morning commute

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Not everyone had the day off on this snow day Thursday. The grownups still headed into work.

Drivers on the J.J. Kelley Memorial overpass and on Interstate 270 found a slushy highway as road crews worked to keep up as the snow came down during rush hour. The MoDOT Traveler Information Map showed I-270 was “completely covered” as rush hour got started.

The interstate was “partially covered” with snow south of the overpass.

Since the entire metro area was dealing with the falling snow, there was no alternate route. Only patience and planning for an early arrival at work was going to get commuters through a snowy Thursday.

