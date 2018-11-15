Armed suspect robs Creve Coeur phone store

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police in Creve Coeur are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who walked into a local phone store with a gun Thursday morning and stole several phones.

According to Lt. Jeff Hartman, a spokesman for the Creve Coeur Police Department, the robbery took place before 10:50 a.m. at the T-Mobile store in the 700 block of North New Ballas Road.

The man was wearing dark-colored pants, black shoes with white soles, and a black “Nike Air Destroyer” jacket. His head was covered with a blue hood and a face mask.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-442-2073.