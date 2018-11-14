Walmart selling “Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner” kits for less than $50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo - The countdown is on! Thanksgiving is a little more than a week away.

If cooking isn't your thing the supermarket chain Walmart has you covered.

New "Thanksgiving Holiday Dinner" kits at their delis for are on sale now. Kits are available with glazed ham or smoked turkey. The box also includes green bean casserole, mashed potatoes with gravy, stuffing and mac and cheese.

All you have to do is pop it in the oven and dinner is done. It can feed up to eight family members or friends.

The Thanksgiving dinner kit price is $47.88.