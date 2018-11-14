× The River City Rascals locked out for nonpayment back on the field

O’FALLON, Mo. – The River City Rascals are no longer locked out of their facilities. The city of O’Fallon Missouri locked them out of Carshield Field last month saying the team has some unpaid bills.

According to a 2017 lease agreement with the city of O’Fallon the Rascals owed the city $122,000

The team says its offices have reopened and they will be playing at Carshield Field next season.

O’Fallon City officials tell Fox 2 News, letting them back in the stadium is an act of good faith and the team still owes the city money.