MoDOT warns drivers about road conditions ahead of winter storm

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO- MoDOT is also gearing up to do battle with snowy roads.

The battle will be managed from the MoDOT Transportation Management Center

The winter storm warning goes into effect Wednesday night from 6 pm to 6 am Thursday morning.

So, MoDOT is getting prepared.

They expect this snow to be wet and heavy, and that could possibly spell trouble with toppled trees, power lines. But because the snow will be so wet they don`t think pretreating will be as effective. So, the plows will be out all night and most the day tomorrow clearing the roads as it comes down and putting down rocks salt. The National Weather Service predicts that the snow should wrap up between noon and three, but inches of accumulation between now and then. Their warning for drivers is don`t be out on the roads if you don`t have to. If you do, go slow, and give the plows extra room to work.

MoDOT says it`s going to do it`s best to clean around construction sites but be very careful in those areas. They suggest packing provisions in your car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they`ll have all-hands-on-deck but as the amount of calls for help goes up so will the wait time.

MoDOT will have roughly 200 trucks out on the road. They`ll be working all night and threw most of the day tomorrow.