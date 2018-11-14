× Missing Ferguson teen may be endangered

FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager who is believed to be endangered.

According to police, 17-year-old Dalea Birchfield was last seen by family members at her home in the 800 block of Elsworth around 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 12.

She was believed to have attended school on Tuesday, November 13, but never returned home. Police believe she may be endangered.

Birchfield is described as an African American female being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 115 pounds, black hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on her left chin.

Anyone who as seen Birchfield or has any information related to Birchfield’s disappearance should immediately contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.