Heavy snowfall expected in Jefferson and St. Francois Counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – Communities in Jefferson County are bracing for what’s expected to be the most significant snowfall of the season so far.

Festus City Administrator Greg Camp said city crews were out treating roads on Monday with salt. He said the good news is temperatures are expected to be warm enough for salt and ice melting chemicals to work. He said the crews will start plowing once the snow starts accumulating.

“We’ve done some pretreating, not an appreciable amount because it’s been so dry and we do have what’s leftover Monday and anticipate we can stay ahead of it as long as temperatures don’t get too crazy,” said Camp.

He said the city has 100 tons of salt and is in good shape thanks to a mild winter last year. Camp is asking residents to keep vehicles off snow routes and cul-de-sacs if possible so snow plows can have enough room to do their job.