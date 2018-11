Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It may be a little early, but winter has arrived. It is not too late to winterproof your home.

Cold temperatures and ice can cause costly problems and water damage is a major winter problem.

Experts say insulate exposed water pipes so they don't freeze and crack. Also insulate walls, attics and crawl spaces to keep the heat inside and prevent ice from forming on roofs.

You are encouraged to remove weak branches and trees because heavy snow can make them fall.