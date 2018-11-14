× Chick-fil-A now delivers! And is giving away free chicken sandwiches to celebrate

ST. LOUIS – Getting your Chick-Fil-A fix is about to get a whole lot easier. The fast-food chain will deliver to your door with the online service Door Dash.

Deliveries will be made within a 10-minute radius from participating restaurants.

Chick-fil-A is also offering a food freebie to celebrate. It is giving away 200,000 chicken sandwiches.

Just enter the promo code CFADelivery on orders of at least $5 when you order through Door Dash for delivery.