Body of missing St. Louis ballerina discovered in Mark Twain Lake

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – The body of a missing St. Louis area ballerina was found in the water at Mark Twain Lake State Park at around 9:40am Wednesday near the 107 boat ramp. Raffaella Maria Stroik, 23, lived in St. Louis but is originally from South Bend, Indiana. She performed with the St. Louis Ballet.

Investigators say a private plane pilot located what he believed to be a person in the water and notified the Patrol. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division responded and recovered Stroik’s body.

The circumstances surrounding her death are not known at this time. An autopsy is being done to determine a cause of death Thursday morning. There does not seem to be any indication of foul play. Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Stroik was last seen Monday morning at the Whole Foods Market in Town and Country. Her vehicle was found the same day, two hours away, in rural Monroe County. The ranger who discovered the vehicle did not think it was suspicious because there was no missing persons report at that time.

A Missouri State Trooper saw that Stroik's car was still in the parking lot, Tuesday. The car was locked, and her personal belongings, including a cell phone, were found inside the vehicle.

"Her keys were found lying outside the vehicle," said MSHP Sgt. Eric Brown. "They appeared to have been intentionally placed in a certain spot on the vehicle."

Law enforcement contacted Stroik's family. Her family did not know she was at the lake located about 150 miles from St. Louis. They discovered she was missing and a report was filed.

Authorities conducted a search for the missing woman on the ground and in the air. Crews searched the water as well. The search was called off when it became too dark Tuesday night. There were around 100 people searching for her including community college students, firemen, and police officers.

Stroik's car was found on one side of the lake. The body was discovered Wednesday morning on the other side of the lake.

The St. Louis Ballet posted this message to Facebook Wednesday afternoon:

"As we process this heartbreaking tragedy, we want to take this time to celebrate this beautiful dancer, spirit, and human being. Her warm and bright smile will be so very missed in the hallways and in rehearsals. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with her family, those who knew her, and all the dancers and staff who are grieving. Please join us in in this tribute if you knew her by saying something you remember about her <3"