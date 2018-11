× Stray Rescue holds holiday fundraiser next month

ST. LOUIS – Stray Rescue of St. Louis will host its 21st annual Hope for the Holidays fundraiser next month.

The fundraising gala will take place Friday, December 7 at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in the Central West End. Tickets for the event can be purchased online at StrayRescue.org/gala.

All money raised from the gala will go toward the care of animals that come through Stray Rescue’s doors.