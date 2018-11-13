SSM Health Medical Minute – Lung cancer treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. SSSM Health in St. Louis is getting the word out that early screenings save lives.

After decades of warnings about the dangers of smoking lung cancer is a still widespread problem.

“Lung cancer is the number one cancer killer here in the United States for both men and women,” said Dr. Dani Tazbaz, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Lung cancer is usually not detected until symptoms develop by that time the disease is often advanced making a cure less likely, but a newly available CT Scan can diagnose the disease earlier when it is curable

“If we detect non-small cell lung cancer stage one it can be curable and the treatment is surgery and for patients who cannot tolerate surgery we do radiation treatment,” said Tazbaz.

Individuals with a significant history of tobacco should get the CT Scan.

“The data showed that if we screened the patient early and we detect the disease early that can decrease mortality by 20 percent that are related to lung cancer.”