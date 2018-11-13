× Police seek public’s help to find missing St. Louis woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – Law enforcement in Monroe County, Missouri is requesting the public’s help to find a missing St. Louis woman.

The woman has been identified at 23-year-old Raffaella Maria Stroik.

Authorities say her vehicle was found Tuesday morning at the Mark Twain Lake State Park at the Highway 107 boat ramp.

Multiple law enforcement and emergency services are searching the area for Ms. Stroik.

Ms. Stroik is described as a white female, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She normally wears her hair in a ponytail or a braid.

Stroik was last seen Monday, November 12 at the Whole Foods Market in Town and Country. She was wearing an olive-green jacket, long pink scarf, navy colored pants with white zippers on the sides, and white tennis shoes.

If you have seen or know of the whereabouts of Raffaella Maria Stroik, please call 911 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 660-385-2132.