Loop Trolley strikes pick-up truck during test run

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Days before its grand opening to the public, a Loop Trolley car struck a pick-up truck during a test run, Fox 2 News has learned.

The incident happened in front of The Pageant concert hall in the Delmar Loop.

No injuries were reported.

The Loop Trolley is slated to launch service Thursday morning with a dedication ceremony. The refurbished trolley cars will carry passengers along the 2.2-mile route from the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park to the west end of the Delmar Loop.

Joe Edwards is the man who led the effort to bring the Loop Trolley to the area. He said as long as vehicles stay within a white line that’s visible along parking spots, the trolley will not hit their vehicle.

He said in other cities it’s taken a few months for motorists to make sure they fold in any mirrors that stretch beyond the white line.

Edwards said state and federal transportation agencies have thoroughly studied the parking situation and deemed the current trolley route safe.