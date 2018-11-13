Gov. Parson honors St. Louis County’s first female officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - She first joined the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 1951. Six years later, in 1957, Winona Jean Schreiber became the first female police officer in St. Louis County.

Tuesday afternoon, the governor wanted everyone to know Jean Schreiber`s story.

“What are your thoughts on all of this today?” Asks Patrick Clark.

“I`m overwhelmed,” says Jean Schreiber.

In his first proclamation as Missouri`s 57th governor, Mike Parson hand delivered it and made an afternoon stop Tuesday at Garden Villas South in South County.

More than 200 were gathered, including 40 law enforcement officers, to honor Jean Schreiber for dedicating her life to serving the St. Louis Metropolitan Area and the State of Missouri.

“I knew the governor was going to come and make this proclamation but this other is unreal,” says Schreiber.

“Why did you become a police officer,” asks Clark.

“I had mouths to feed,” says Schreiber. “I had three children at home and it was an opportunity.”

Parson told the crowd this was his first proclamation as governor, but it was one that connected to the former three-term Polk county sheriff.

“Yeah I think that`s so important,” says Governor Mike Parson, (R) Missouri. “I spent 22 years back home as a local sheriff. But to come here and recognize someone at her age and all the things she faced as law enforcement. And I think more importantly the things she`s done after her career, the volunteering with the Veteran`s Home, St. Louis Zoo, and Meals on Wheels. And she`s stayed active and what a great lady and great opportunity for me to be part of her day.”

Schreiber thanked the crowd in attendance and urged them to donate to BackStoppers.

They responded with a $2,400 donation.

And at this south county location, there was a lot of gratitude on a good day.