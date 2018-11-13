At least one dead after semi truck crash on EB I-64 near Boones Crossing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - One person is dead following a two semi-truck crash Tuesday morning.

The accident happened just after 4:30 a.m. on interstate 64/40 past Boones Crossing.

According to Monarch Fire Protection Cheif Cary Spiegel, two semi-trucks collided on the interstate and was immediately engulfed in flames.

It is unknown when the eastbound lanes will reopen to traffic during the closure.

The Missouri Highway State Patrol is redirecting traffic onto Chesterfield Airport Road.

More details will be posted as this story develops.