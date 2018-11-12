Winter weather has drivers sharing the road with salt trucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Drivers may be sharing the road with salt trucks today. A MoDOT spokesperson says they are tracking the weather and have trucks ready to go if necessary.

St. Louis city and County have issued winter weather advisories. Some areas could get snow while other areas could be hit by freezing rain. Most of the weather is supposed to hit later Monday morning and into the afternoon. The afternoon drive is what will most likely be impacted.

There is no movement of the salt trucks for the morning commute. We know it only takes a little bit of that freezing rain or snow to make roads dangerous. So be patient and drive safely.

