Where to find free meals, discounts, and more on Veterans Day 2018

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — This Monday we salute our military veterans, whose service and sacrifice we honor with a holiday. We thank them for protecting our freedoms, especially our First Amendment rights. Veterans Day was Sunday but it is being observed on Monday. This is a list of several restaurants and stores offering free food and deals for our nation's vets on November 12, 2018:
- Casino Queen: Veterans seeking a hot meal can head over to the Casino Queen in East St. Louis. To honor veterans, the queen is offering a free meal to those with a valid military ID. The Market Street Buffet will be open to veterans from 11am until 2pm.
- IHOP: All active duty and Veterans are invited to come in and enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Monday, November 12, from 7 am to 7 pm
- O’Charley’s: All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on both November 11 and 12 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location
- White Castle: Military veterans and active duty military who show proof of service can visit a participating White Castle location on Nov 11th or 12th, and receive a free breakfast combo or castle combo meal #1-6.
- Target: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive 10 percent off their purchase with a coupon through Nov. 12.
- Huddle House: To celebrate Veterans Day, active military and veterans with ID can get a free order of “Sweet Cakes” at Huddle House from Nov. 9 to 12.
- Denny’s: In observance of Veterans Day 2018, Denny’s will give a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to any guest with military ID from 5 a.m. to noon on Monday, Nov. 12.
- Country Kitchen: Country Kitchen customers with military ID can get a free Country Scramble on Monday, Nov. 12 for Veterans Day.
- Golden Corral: For a special military appreciation night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, Golden Corral has a free buffet dinner for all customers who are current or former military personnel with proper ID.
- Old Country Buffet: On Monday, Nov. 12, customers with ID at Old Country Buffet can get a free buffet meal and a free non-bottle drink.
- Red Lobster: Customers with valid military ID can get a free appetizer or dessert at Red Lobster on Monday, Nov. 12.