Veterans honored with free meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East St. Louis - On a cold and snowy Veterans’ Day a warm meal was a welcome sight for many.

“I want to thank all the Veterans and my father a bomber pilot in WWII and he was shot down and captured by the Germans in a POW camp,” says James Alexander, Vietnam Veteran. “He weighed 80 pounds when he came home. So, Veterans like that I want to thank them for their service.”

This Vietnam Veteran helicopter pilot with 27 years of military service stopped in for a sandwich and to remember all veterans.

At the Rock and Brews restaurant in Chesterfield offering veterans a free meal.

Feeding America`s finest servicemen and women have become my kind gesture showing up at many restaurants in the metro region.

“We approximately had over 100 military so far that have come in and gone through the buffet and we expect close to 200 today,” says Alex Eusebio, Executive Chef Casino Queen.

The Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois picking up the check for Veterans and offering a buffet meal on Monday.

“I think for the past ten or 12 years I`ve been really overwhelmed,” says Michael Russell, Vietnam Veteran. “You get discounts at the auto parts store and on Veterans Day people are sincere and thank you for your service.”