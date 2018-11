Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Tim Ezell made it to work this morning, but he's in his pajamas. If that's not enough to scare you, he's also on the river for the PJs & Pancakes with Santa Cruise.

PJs & Pancakes with Santa Cruise.

Saturdays, Dec. 1 & 15

9:30am - 11:30am

Cruise boards at 9am

Riverboats at the Gateway Arch

50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Blvd.

Gatewayarch.com

877-982-1410