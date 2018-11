Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A winter weather advisory is in effect for the St. Louis area. It is mainly for this afternoon and early this evening.

An area of light snow is spreading northeast up I-44 and will reach St. Louis by midday.

The snow will be lighter when it gets to St. Louis but some light accumulation is likely on grassy surfaces by late this afternoon or early this evening.

There is another winter weather threat for later this week.

See the current weather radar here.