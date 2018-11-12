Police investigate mysterious death in Washington Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – Investigators hope to determine the circumstances behind a person’s death after human skeletal remains were found in an alley Monday morning in Washington Park.

An employee of a tree trimming company working was working between 59th and 60th streets when he spotted the remains and notified police.

Crime scene investigators with the Illinois State Police were called in to determine the identity, age, and sex of the victim. Police said the body had clothing on it but it was not immediately determined if it was a male or female because the remains were so decomposed.

An ID was discovered with the body but police have not released the name of the person, pending notification of family members.

The St. Clair County Coroner's Office has not determined a cause of death.