ST. LOUIS – Kim Brown of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Champ.

Champ came to the APA as a stray. Staffers believe he's about 5-years-old and he weighs about 18 pounds.

Champ can sometimes be a little ball of energy but he mostly just wants to sit around and cuddle.

If you want to adopt Champ or any of the other animals available, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org