Businesses depended on winter weather glad to see early snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO - The winter-like November weather has some area businesses celebrating. Ice skaters at Steinberg Skating Rink were doing laps while listening to music and enjoying the decorative lights. The iconic St. Louis winter gathering spot will be open through February.

The sight of snow also had staffers at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood excited. They are selling season passes and hoping for more winter weather.

“Everybody had a little pep in their step today and we’re finishing up our final preparations for the ski season,” said General Manager Greg Gavrilets. “We’re servicing our snowmaking equipment, making sure the lifts are safe and ready to use and getting the slopes ready.”

He hopes the weather will cooperate for an early December opening. He said it’s possible Hidden Valley will be ready for skiers, snowboarders, and tubers by the weekend of December 8th or the weekend of the 15th.

“We have one of the most powerful snowmaking systems in the Midwest,” said Gavrilets. “We have a dedicated crew of snowmakers and groomers that just can’t wait to get our here so once those temperatures drop hopefully late November early December, we’ll get our here, get a base down and get the winter started.”

For the first time in nearly a decade ski season has started early in Colorado. That means the business has been brisk at the Alpine Shop in Kirkwood.

“I had a guy in here who is going to Keystone next week because Keystone opened up 2 days ago,” said Hardgoods Coordinator Elizabeth Dugger.

She was helping several customers with ski gear on Monday.

“The last two seasons have been really hard,” Duggar said. “It’s nice to see snow before Thanksgiving,”