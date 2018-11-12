Blues introduce team puppy to fans Simba-style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A couple of weeks ago the Blues tweeted that, "We're getting a puppy!" They introduced him to fans at Enterprise Center on Friday night-Simba style.

The and Blues fans had the opportunity to name this little sweetie. We are happy to welcome Barclay the pup as well as Randy Girsch, vice president of community development with the Blues and Peggy Musen, the executive director of Duo. The Duo group helped raise Barclay as a future assistance dog.

You can watch Barclay's progress online.