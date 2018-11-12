Bel Ridge murder suspect allegedly stabbed man after finding him with ex-girlfriend

BEL RIDGE, Mo. — A man is charged this in Sunday's murder in north St. Louis County. Nicolas Oliver, 27, of St. Charles is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police say Oliver stabbed 36-year-old Lewis Trendley Jr. to death during an argument after finding him in the back of his car with Oliver's ex-girlfriend.

St. Louis County Police were investigating a fatal stabbing in the 4000 block of Belfore Drive in Bel-Ridge Sunday morning. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance around 4:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

A car which may have been part of the investigation was towed from the crime scene.