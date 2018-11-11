× Shooting suspect from Scott County MO taken into custody near St. Peters

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – Sunday night a shooting suspect from Scott County Missouri was taken into custody by the St. Peters Police Department with the assistance of the Missouri Highway Patrol and the St. Charles County Police Department.

The shooting occurred near Sikeston Missouri Sunday afternoon. Authorities tell Fox 2 that the male suspect was wanted in connection for the shooting of a woman. We’re told she was transported to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau for treatment. She is expected to survive her injury.

The suspect was tracked from the Sikeston area via his mobile phone as he traveled northbound on I-55 to the St. Peters area.

He was taken into custody without incident around 8:45 pm on Spring Wood Drive.

An investigation is underway with charges pending.