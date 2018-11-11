× Early Morning Stabbing in Bel-Ridge Leaves One man Dead, Suspect Arrested

BEL-RIDGE – St. Louis County Police were investigating a fatal stabbing in the 4000 block of Belfore Drive in Bel-Ridge Sunday morning. Authorities responded to a report of a disturbance around 4:45 a.m. Upon their arrival, they found a man suffering from an unknown injury.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. A suspect in the case was arrested.

The Bel-Ridge Police Department contacted county police for assistance with the investigation.

Some residents, like Diane Moore told FOX 2, that this type of violent crime is almost a daily occurrence in the neighborhood. Moore said she’s lived at the cross street of Logan Berry Lane, for about a year but she’s already moving.

“It’s like every time you come outside you see there is violence, gunshots,” Moore said, “and your kids can’t really play out here safe all day long, every day.”

The victim, who appears to be in his 30’s or 40’s, has not been identified.

“It’s too much for me, these kids are dying every day,” Moore continued.

A car which may have been part of the investigation was also towed from the crime scene.

“I’ve seen too much,” Moore said.

Moore said that she can’t wait to leave behind the everyday worry and concern, that she has for her and her family’s safety.

“I’m outta here, real soon,” she said.

Police said the investigation remains very active at this time. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.​