Another winter system to impact the St. Louis region overnight & Monday

ST. LOUIS – Another winter system is headed toward the St. Louis region Sunday. Winter precipitation is expected for part of the region beginning overnight and lasting through Monday evening. There are still some questions, but right now, it looks like the precipitation will come in two rounds.

Round 1: Late Sunday into early Monday morning. Cold rain mixes with and then changes to light snow. The area impacted will be mainly north and northwest of St. Louis. Up to about 1″ of snow possible, mainly on grass.

Round 2: Begins later Monday morning and will continue through much of the day. For this round we may see rain & snow mixing in the beginning before changing over to snow. There is also the potential for some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain late Monday afternoon into the evening for part of the region. The threat for freezing drizzle/rain is primarily along and south of I-44 in Missouri and along and south of I-70 in Illinois. Precipitation will taper off west to east Monday evening/night. Up to 1″ possible for St. Louis, mainly on grass. Elevated surfaces – bridges, overpasses – could definitely become slick. Higher amounts (to about 2″) look to be possible to the south and southwest.

The wraps up late Monday, then very cold air settles back into the region for Tuesday.

Be very cautious on the roads Monday. Slow down and leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.