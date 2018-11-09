BELLEVILLE, Ill. - Cadence Keplar is a fifth-grader at Franklin Elementary School in the Belleville School District. According to her mother, Cady is obsessed with the weather. She constantly checks the weather, plans carefully for each forecast and often has people joke with her telling her to become a meteorologist. Cadence is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week: Cadence Keplar
