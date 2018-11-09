St. Louis International Film Festival concludes this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The 27th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival is in full swing.

The event, touted as one of the best in the world, features movies that focus on Gateway City icons and landmarks, including The Muny. The historic outdoor theater is celebrating its 100th season.

The films are shown at the Missouri History Museum, the Tivoli Theater in the Delmar Loop, and other locations throughout the St. Louis area, and they are getting rave reviews.

Some of the films are even getting Oscar buzz. The film festival runs through Sunday.