Police: Granddaughter coordinated St. Charles man’s murder with other teen

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two 17-year-olds Friday with the shooting death of a 64-year-old man in a local subdivision.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkison, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, 64-year-old Roy Cedric Nash was found dead in his front yard in the 1800 block of Willow Oak Drive Thursday morning.

Investigators identified and arrested Verjulia Watkins and Damontaye Perkins in connection with the killing.

Police believe Watkins and Perkins planned and coordinated Nash’s murder following several lengthy disputes, Wilkison said.

Watkins was identified as Nash’s granddaughter.

Perkins was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing of a motor vehicle, and tampering with physical evidence. He was jailed on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Watkins was charged with stealing of a motor vehicle, stealing from a person, and tampering with physical evidence. She was jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.