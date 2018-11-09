Parents of football players brave the bitter cold to cheer on their kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Some parents attending Friday night’s high school football playoff game at Timberland High School in Wentzville said it was the coldest game they can remember attending.

The temperature at kickoff was below freezing and wind chills were in the teens.

Fans were bundled in layers. Some brought bags filled with blankets.

“It is freezing and the snow is coming down. It’s crazy,” said Stacey Nielsen, a concession stand volunteer.

Nielsen had plenty of hot chocolate and coffee ready for the school’s playoff game against Battle High School from Columbia.

Some parents said they had reservations about sitting on ice cold bleachers to see the game. Randy Brave, whose son plays for Timberland, said he was ready.

“This is great. This is why we’re here,” he said. “This is their moment we’ve been waiting for since they started playing football back in third grade.”

“It’s cold but it’s worth it,” said Angie Zawlocki. “If they can handle it, so can I.”