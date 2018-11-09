Boyfriend gets life in prison for murder of Monica Sykes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Ray Ellis was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Monica Sykes.

A St. Louis County judge handed him that sentence to the 29-year-old for a murder he committed two years ago.

Ellis was found guilty of shooting his ex-girlfriend 25-year-old Monica Skyes in the back of the head, then dumping her body in a deserted field in Kinloch.

He then torched her car to destroy evidence.

He was convicted in September on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and evidence tampering. Court documents say Ellis confessed to a witness that he shot Sykes inside of his car and dragged her body into a field.

Court documents also say Ellis asked how to burn a car. On November 4, 2016, his car was found burning.

The judge ordered Ellis to serve 11 years for trying to destroy evidence and for armed criminal action.