Schnucks offering curbside pick-up at select stores

ST. LOUIS – Schnucks is now offering curbside pick-up at four area stores.

Customers have to go to SchnucksDelivers.com to place their order.

Curbside pick-up times are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Processing fees on orders of more than $35 are waived for Schnucks Delivers Express members and are $1.99 for nonmembers. Processing fees are $5.99 for orders of less than $35.

The following stores are participating in the program:

1950 Zumbehl Road, St. Charles

1060 Woods Mill Road, Town & Country

6600 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights

5055 Arsenal Street, St. Louis

Four additional stores will launch curbside pick-up in January 2019: