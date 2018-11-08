Police say Ellisville woman buys drugs in Colorado, resells them back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, Mo. – Police are looking for an Ellisville woman who has been shipping herself drugs from Colorado and then selling them to high schoolers.

Ellisville Detective Joey Nickles said for the past year, 42-year-old Jennifer Haley has been flying to Colorado and purchasing large sums of drugs. She would then send them back to her Ellisville home to be repackaged and resold.

Nickles said Haley’s main clientele has been high school students.

“She would bake brownies and make the gummies and things like that and then she would elicit younger students in the high school age group to sell her product,” said Nickles.

Officers and a K9 unit searched Haley’s condo on Carmel Woods Drive a few weeks ago and recovered a laundry list of drugs, including six pounds of marijuana, LSD, and Xanax.

Nickles said not only was Haley using high school students to buy and sell her drugs but she also lived right near a school and park.

A warrant is out for Haley’s arrest and officers are looking to track her down. She is described as a white female, standing 5’7” tall, and weighing around 235 pounds with purple hair.

If you know anything about Haley’s ware bouts you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.