ST. LOUIS – Mercy hospitals are being recognized for protecting patients and meeting high safety standards.

Mercy Hospital Saint Louis, Washington, and Jefferson have been awarded an A rating from the leapfrog group’s hospital safety grade.

The grade is based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harm among patients in their care. The leapfrog group is a national non-profit patient safety advocate.